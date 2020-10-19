Advertisement

Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital

Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.
Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.(AP Photo/Ed White)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died at Children’s Hospital in Detroit.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says Timesha Beauchamp died Sunday.

Beauchamp’s family called 911 on Aug. 23 because she appeared to be struggling to breathe.

A doctor who didn’t attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after one of the first responders reported by telephone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life.

The state says funeral home staff saw Beauchamp’s chest moving when they went to her Southfield home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stanley Police Department search for missing 13-year-old, requesting help from the public

Updated: moments ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Stanley Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday.

News

Drive-thru absentee voting starts in Eau Claire on Tuesday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Drive -thru absentee voting will be starting Tuesday in the City of Eau Claire.

National

Toobin suspended by the New Yorker for ‘personal’ reasons

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting.

News

This is where to get tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams will provide COVID-19 testing in 38 Wisconsin counties this week as it assists the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health departments expand testing opportunities throughout the state.

Latest News

National

John Oliver now has a sewage plant named after him

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Danbury’s City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant “The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August.

National Politics

Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The decision Monday was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay $335 million to U.S. terror victims and families.

National

Woman missing for 2 weeks found safe in Zion National Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Park officials said 38-year-old Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.

News

3 more die in Chippewa County related to COVID-19, 108 new positive cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Three more people have died in Chippewa County due to COVID-19.

National

Global COVID cases top 40 million

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Global coronavirus cases top 40 million.

News

22 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
22 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Winona County.