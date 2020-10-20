1 person dead from St. Croix County crash injuries

TOWN OF TROY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person died from their injuries, days after a St. Croix County crash.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says David Melson, 53, was involved in a traffic crash on Oct. 13 but later died on Oct. 19 due to his injuries.

The initial report states Melser was southbound on County Highway F and was slowing to make a left turn onto Page Lane when Christopher Noel, 25, hit Melser from the back. Noel told officials he thought Melser was going to turn but then he stopped for on-coming traffic.

Melser spun into the northbound lane where he was hit by a vehicle.

All drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

