Advertisement

Eau Claire businesses react after judge reinstates Wisconsin’s 25% capacity limit

Galloway Grille in Eau Claire
Galloway Grille in Eau Claire(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday Governor Evers' emergency order limiting some businesses to 25% capacity went back into effect after after a Barron County judge denied a motion for an injunction blocking the order.

In Eau Claire, Galloway Grille manager Ben Schroeder says this restriction is devastating for his business.

Galloway Grille has a capacity of 100, which means now, only 25 people can be inside at once. The restaurant has already closed some tables off for social distancing.

“It is going to be challenging because we are a smaller restaurant and we have already been struggling and we are trying to figure out how we are going to make sure that is possible and make a profit and stay open honestly,” Schroeder says.

Schroeder says he is concerned about the restaurant’s profit and continuing to pay employees.

Down the road at Mousetrap Tavern, bartender Breana Prock relies on tips, and with the 25% capacity limit, tips are sparse.

“I know a lot of us have had to pick up second jobs to try and stay afloat,” Prock says. “I understand the safety and we want everyone to remain healthy and safe which is why we are following the precautions. It is just a hard time for everyone.”

Prock says even without the restrictions, the bar has not been back at full capacity since the shut down earlier this year.

Schroeder hopes the 25% capacity limit does not last too long.

“I hope eventually we can work together to find a great solution that works for restaurants, The Tavern League and the government and to keep everyone safe,” he says. “It would be nice to find a compromise for everyone.”

Schroeder says through the winter months, community members can support businesses like Galloway Grille by ordering take out.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Sports expected to return this winter for the Eau Claire Area School District

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Sunday night, Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Mike Johnson confirmed during a WEAU newscast that winter sports will be played this school year.

Coronavirus

Deadline looms, but COVID relief deal may be far off

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

National Politics

Debate commission adopts new rules to mute mics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday’s debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

News

Which photo IDs are acceptable at the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Cotton
In addition to the two most common IDs, driver license and state ID, voters have several choices to prove their identity.

Latest News

News

Walk-in flu clinics see higher turnouts amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Gundersen and Mayo Clinic in La Crosse both offer walk-in flu clinics for anyone needing the vaccine with no appointment necessary.

News

La Crosse school breaks ground on $4.8 million expansion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Hamilton Elementary, one of two year-round schools in the School District of La Crosse, will be getting four new classrooms, a new gymnasium, library and community school center.

Court

UPDATE: Fall Creek woman charged with theft, accused of stealing from charity she founded

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson and Jonathan Fortier
A Fall Creek woman has been charged with theft in Eau Claire County and she is accused of stealing from the charity she founded.

News

Stanley Police Department search for missing 13-year-old, requesting help from the public

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Stanley Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday.

News

Drive-thru absentee voting starts in Eau Claire on Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Drive -thru absentee voting will be starting Tuesday in the City of Eau Claire.

News

This is where to get tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams will provide COVID-19 testing in 38 Wisconsin counties this week as it assists the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health departments expand testing opportunities throughout the state.