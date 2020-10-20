Eau Claire City- County Health Department offering free flu shots

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is offering a free flu shot to all children aged six months to 18-years-old.

The shots will be free while supplies last and will be administered on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Augusta Senior and Community Center. As well as Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indoor Sports Center in Eau Claire.

People are encouraged to print, fill out and bring the consent form with them and to wear a sleeveless shirt.

Health officials say it is important to get a flu shot this year as the symptoms are also those of COVID-19.

