EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 11.

Eau Claire County health officials say both of the new deaths were over the age of 65 and had underlying conditions.

The county is currently at 2,736 total positive cases, with an estimated recovered of 2,461.

