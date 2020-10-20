Advertisement

In-person absentee voting begins in La Crosse

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

In-person absentee voting started Tuesday in La Crosse.

Early voting is at City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next two weeks Monday-Friday.

So far, city officials are averaging about 100 voters per hour with no major wait times.

If you’re registered, you only need to bring an approved photo ID.

With the election taking place during the pandemic, extra precautions are in place including hand washing and social distancing.

“Immediately when they enter the facility, there’s a hand sanitizer station and they receive a pen, which they use exclusively throughout the whole process,” said Teri Lehrke, the La Crosse city clerk.

Those with mail-in absentee ballots need to send those by October 29 or drop them off in the green box outside City Hall.

Mail-in ballots do require a witness signature and address as well.

La Crosse City Clerk Teri Lehrke says the drop box is secure and emptied at least two times every day.

Those who need to register can still do so online or at City Hall.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In-Person Absentee Voting Begins

Updated: 5 minutes ago
In-Person Absentee Voting Begins

News

Group Faces Backlash Over Support of BLM

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Group Faces Backlash Over Support of BLM

News

Wisconsin in-person absentee voting begins

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Max Cotton
In-person absentee voting started Tuesday. It runs through Oct. 30. City of Eau Claire voters can participate in drive-thru voting at City Hall.

News

Heavy Snow Storm Hits Chippewa Valley

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Heavy Snow Storm Hits Chippewa Valley

News

WIC program continues to serve families during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Women, Infants, Children (WIC) is a program available to lower income families who are pregnant, breastfeeding or have children under the age of five.

Latest News

News

School Districts Educate Students During Bus Safety Week (10/20/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
School Districts Educate Students During Bus Safety Week (10/20/20)

News

LaCrosse Offering WIC Program To Families In Need (10/20/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
LaCrosse Offering WIC Program To Families In Need (10/20/20)

News

Local group loses funding over support of Black Lives Matter

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
An advocacy group for survivors of domestic and sexual violence says it’s facing backlash after releasing a statement supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Man sentenced after being charged with child sex crimes, worked as a counselor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Altoona man has been sentenced to prison after being charged with 46 child sex crime charges but pleading guilty to four of them.

News

Importance of shopping local this holiday season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
We're fast approaching the holiday shopping season and whether you start shopping before Halloween, or wait until Christmas Eve, there is a big emphasis on supporting local businesses this year.