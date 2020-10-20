In-person absentee voting begins in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

In-person absentee voting started Tuesday in La Crosse.

Early voting is at City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next two weeks Monday-Friday.

So far, city officials are averaging about 100 voters per hour with no major wait times.

If you’re registered, you only need to bring an approved photo ID.

With the election taking place during the pandemic, extra precautions are in place including hand washing and social distancing.

“Immediately when they enter the facility, there’s a hand sanitizer station and they receive a pen, which they use exclusively throughout the whole process,” said Teri Lehrke, the La Crosse city clerk.

Those with mail-in absentee ballots need to send those by October 29 or drop them off in the green box outside City Hall.

Mail-in ballots do require a witness signature and address as well.

La Crosse City Clerk Teri Lehrke says the drop box is secure and emptied at least two times every day.

Those who need to register can still do so online or at City Hall.

