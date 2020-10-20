Advertisement

Man sentenced after being charged with child sex crimes, worked as a counselor

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Altoona man has been sentenced to prison after being charged with 46 child sex crime charges but pleading guilty to four of them.

Court records show Bryan Broughton pleaded guilty to charges of repeated sexual assault of a child, attempted child sexual exploitation and two counts of possession of child pornography.

The other 42 charges were dismissed but read in.

Broughton was sentenced to 48 years in prison with 25 years of extended supervision.

During the investigation, Broughton told officials he worked with children’s ministries and had been a church camp counselor for many years in the two churches he has been affiliated with over the past 19 years.

Broughton is to register as a sex offender and comply with requirements of registry.

