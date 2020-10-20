Menomonie High School sends home varsity football team after COVID-19 exposure, Friday game still scheduled

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie High School sent the entire varsity football team home on Monday after a COVID-19 exposure.

District Administrator Joseph Zydowsky says families were notified over the weekend of four COVID-19 cases involving individuals at the high school.

While there was no school last Thursday or Friday, one of the cases involved a varsity football player. The football team had practiced on Thursday and had hosted Chippewa Falls for a game on Friday evening.

All team gatherings were also suspended until additional contact tracing could be completed, says Zydowsky.

The school and the Dunn County Health Department were able to identify all close contacts and students on the football team who were not a close contact were allowed to return to school on Oct. 20.

Zydowsky added that the football game scheduled for Friday night at Rice Lake is still on. He says they will have enough players on the field to play.

