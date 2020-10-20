Minor injury and road blockage after Dunn County crash involving farm equipment

DUNN COUNTY Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County Officials say they received a report of a minor injury and road blockage after a crash happened in the Town of Lucas on Monday.

Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old woman was driving west on State Highway 29 when he hit the back of a tractor that was towing a grain auger driven by a 54-year-old man. The woman told law enforcement that her footwear interfered with her pedal during the crash. Officials added that it was apparent that a contributing factor was also how quickly the distance closed between the vehicle and the slow moving tractor.

The crash happened on State Highway 29 near 270th Street.

Officials want to remind the public that fall is a bust time for local farmers to be on the road and to slow down.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.