More details on Chippewa County homicide released, possible first name of victim listed

Chippewa Co. investigation
Chippewa Co. investigation(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Unidentified Persons Case Report reveals new information about human remains found in a Chippewa County barn last week.

The unidentified persons case report says female human remains were found in a purple suitcase on an abandoned farm along County Highway T between 20th and 30th Avenues. The victim was wearing black stretch pants and a black t-shirt that said “Sprecher’s Restaurant and Pub” on the front.

Rosaly is listed as a possible first name. No possible middle or last name was listed. She had long black hair and a contact was found among the remains.

The report also did not list any estimated age, height, weight or race.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children and Adults website lists a Rosaly “Cindy” Chavarria Rodriguez, 26, as missing from Wisconsin Dells since July 2.

Reedsburg Police say Rosaly, who goes by Cindy, was working in Wisconsin Dells when she was last seen.

Law enforcement officials were on the scene of a death investigation, which is now a homicide case, on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Chippewa County officials say there is a male person of interest but they are not yet in custody.

