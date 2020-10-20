Advertisement

Ready or not, Tuesday brings first accumulating snow of the season

Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fall is that transition time between the warm and cold seasons, typically bringing a bit of both along the way. In recent days the weather pendulum has swung towards winter, with unseasonable cold and the first snowflakes of the season. If that wasn’t enough of a taste of the season to come, perhaps Tuesday’s weather will fit the bill. The first accumulating snow is set to arrive, with enough to not only break the daily record in Eau Claire, but may also lead to the first slippery travel of the season. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for all of Northwest Wisconsin, including some counties south of Eau Claire, for accumulating snow and impacts to travel.

Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday
TIMING: The leading edge of the snow is expected to arrive in western counties by late morning and into the Chippewa Valley by early afternoon. Temperatures at this time should be at least in the mid 30′s but as the snow falls into the afternoon, we will cool down to around freezing. Snow will continue through the evening commute and into the first part of the night, before tapering off between 8-11pm, possibly as a mix or even some rain.

Expected timing and intensity
INTENSITY & TYPE: Once the snow arrives, it will likely be steady while increasing in intensity. The snow should be moderate to heavy at times from early afternoon through the early evening hours, before the back edge begins to lift up through the area. With temperatures remaining near freezing, this will be a heavy, wet snow that clings to most surfaces.

ACCUMULATIONS: Much of the area north of I-90 stands to see at least some accumulation, though the higher amounts will be centered around the Chippewa Valley, the I-94 corridor and Northwest Wisconsin. A widespread 2-5″ is forecast and what makes this tricky is not knowing how quickly the snow will stick to the ground. The longer it takes, the more likely any given location will end up on the lower half of the forecast. A few spot amounts up to 6″ cannot be ruled out, but they would likely be isolated.

Latest snowfall forecast for Western Wisconsin
IMPACTS: Snow will initially accumulate on the coldest surfaces, including the grass, trees and car tops, but as temperatures cool to around freezing and we head towards the final few hours of daylight, accumulations on driveways, sidewalks and roads will become more likely. These surfaces may very well become slippery so use caution and allow for extra time getting around. That first snow of the season re-tests our winter weather driving abilities, so slow down and use caution!

The daily record in Eau Claire is 2.0″ for October 20th and we have a good chance to break it. Looking at the historical record, Eau Claire may also be looking at a top 5 snowiest day, and there is also a chance we could land in one of the top 5 snowiest Octobers on record.

Historical October Snow
