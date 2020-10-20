Sheriff: Snowy road conditions factor into fatal Dunn Co. crash

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Snowy road conditions and speed are believed to be factors in a fatal crash in Dunn County.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 on State Highway 25.

Deputies say a 27-year-old woman driving south on 25 lost control and started to slide back and forth in the roadway. The vehicle crossed the centerline and was hit by a truck going north.

The woman had to be removed from the vehicle by rescue crews. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says an initial investigation shows road conditions, combined with the condition of the vehicle’s tires, and speed are all contributing factors in the crash.

The woman’s name isn’t being released yet.

