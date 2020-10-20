SportScene 13 for Monday, October 19th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We head to Colfax for the Division 3 Cross Country subsectional.
Boys 5k Run CC =============================
1 Loenser, Adam Clear Lake 16:42.70 1
2 Anderson, Dan McDonell Central 17:03.34 2
3 Williams, JJ Glenwood City 17:12.34 3
4 Pearson, John Clear Lake 17:16.34 4
5 Maier, Charlie Spring Valley 17:24.62 5
6 Weir, Peter Cadott 17:25.86 6
7 Heidorn, Noah Colfax 17:53.03 7
8 Weiss, Tad Cadott 17:55.89 8
9 Gregg, Blayne Spring Valley 18:01.78 9
10 Kreier, Derek Clear Lake 18:08.28 10
11 Newton, Luke McDonell Central 18:15.59 11
12 Mittermeyer, Eddie McDonell Central 18:22.74 12
13 Anderson, Elek Glenwood City 18:24.02 13
14 Siegenthaler, Jake McDonell Central 18:30.10 14
15 Thoms, Matt Spring Valley 18:30.66 15
16 Hauser, Max McDonell Central 18:44.43 16
17 Morgal, Zach Cadott 18:53.13 17
18 Burr, Ryan Spring Valley 19:03.11 18
19 Blanchard, Luke Colfax 19:05.86 19
20 Corr, Nathan Boyceville 19:10.79
21 Bartz, Austin Elmwood - Plum City 19:14.16
22 Vorlicek, Logan Spring Valley 19:19.04 20
23 Gregg, Brody Spring Valley 19:19.74 21
24 Yarrington, Ashton Colfax 19:41.07 22
25 Loew, Jarod Colfax 19:43.46 23
26 Freed, Evan Cadott 19:46.42 24
27 Carlson, Carter Clear Lake 19:49.52 25
28 Brooke, Wylie Spring Valley 19:55.25 26
29 Galvez, Keagan McDonell Central 19:56.90 27
30 Roach, Marcus McDonell Central 20:01.45 28
31 Fossum, Micah Immanuel Lutheran 20:18.96 29
32 Wales, Blake Immanuel Lutheran 20:26.83 30
33 Sonnentag, Mark Colfax 20:36.48 31
34 Donato, Josiah Elmwood - Plum City 20:49.94
35 Ritterpusch, Sean Clear Lake 20:57.56 32
36 Wallin, Henry Glenwood City 21:00.43 33
37 Nelson, Anthony Glenwood City 21:07.47 34
38 Larson, Shane Clear Lake 21:10.68 35
39 Grenz, Corbin Cadott 21:14.38 36
40 Haslett, Ben Immanuel Lutheran 21:37.13 37
41 Rupakus, Ryan Elmwood - Plum City 21:42.76
42 Frank, Paul Immanuel Lutheran 21:53.32 38
43 Radermacher, Matt Immanuel Lutheran 21:56.70 39
44 Evenson, Noah Boyceville 22:21.89
45 Draxler, Henry Glenwood City 22:32.95 40
46 Flettre, Jacob Glenwood City 22:40.18 41
47 Pfeiffer, Cole Cadott 22:47.96 42
48 Krech, Simeon Clear Lake 22:50.53 43
49 Handrick, Sage Cadott 23:38.53 44
50 Radichel, Alex Immanuel Lutheran 25:23.26 45
51 Pederson, Cole New Auburn 33:10.04
===============================================================================
1 McDonell Central 55- 2 11 12 14 16 27 28
Total Time: 1:30:56.20
Average: 18:11.24
2 Spring Valley 67 5 9 15 18 20 21 26
Total Time: 1:32:19.21
Average: 18:27.85
3 Clear Lake 72 1 4 10 25 32 35 43
Total Time: 1:32:54.40
Average: 18:34.88
4 Cadott 91 6 8 17 24 36 42 44
Total Time: 1:35:15.68
Average: 19:03.14
5 Colfax 102 7 19 22 23 31
Total Time: 1:36:59.90
Average: 19:23.98
6 Glenwood City 123 3 13 33 34 40 41
Total Time: 1:40:17.21
Average: 20:03.45
7 Immanuel Lutheran 173 29 30 37 38 39 45
Total Time: 1:46:12.94
Average: 21:14.59
Girls 5k Run CC
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Heidorn, Molly Colfax 19:41.23 1
2 Simmons, Bella Glenwood City 20:01.69 2
3 Schutz, Kendall Glenwood City 20:35.06 3
4 Strong, Kinzie Glenwood City 21:02.36 4
5 Olson, Ansley Colfax 21:16.40 5
6 Kettner, Lydia Immanuel Lutheran 21:34.09
7 Best, Jasmine Colfax 21:36.59 6
8 Eckes, Ellie McDonell Central 21:44.98 7
9 David, Ann McDonell Central 21:58.33 8
10 Christophers, Addie Prairie Farm 22:07.36
11 Bowe, Jaycey Colfax 22:26.57 9
12 Hannack, Lydia Spring Valley 22:32.12 10
13 Simeon, Lexi Prairie Farm 23:12.64
14 Stokes, Shaylee Prairie Farm 23:19.77
15 Cress, Brooke Clear Lake 23:23.48 11
16 Graham, Allison Spring Valley 23:26.29 12
17 Anderson, Claire Spring Valley 23:27.40 13
18 Rasmussen, Haylee Boyceville 23:30.81 14
19 DeSmith, Natasha Glenwood City 23:35.69 15
20 Olson, Jaclyn Colfax 23:40.85 16
21 Blandford, Anna Elmwood - Plum City 23:47.86
22 Stevens, Jaden Boyceville 23:48.95 17
23 Tice, Kaileigh Cadott 23:49.46 18
24 Barone, Meadow Cadott 23:50.09 19
25 Moede, Gabby Glenwood City 23:50.65 20
26 Lindeman, Lucy Cadott 23:55.17 21
27 Abbe, Christie McDonell Central 24:02.36 22
28 Klukas, Jessica Cadott 24:08.66 23
29 Goodell, Jenna Colfax 24:11.35 24
30 Yoder, Rylynn Elmwood - Plum City 24:36.67
31 Graham, Kaitlin Spring Valley 24:40.10 25
32 Knops, Ella Glenwood City 24:43.63 26
33 Peterson, Samantha Glenwood City 24:46.52 27
34 Junkans, Sydney Prairie Farm 24:56.38
35 Niles, Kelli Clear Lake 25:21.24 28
36 Stoveren, Sarah Boyceville 25:26.80 29
37 Burcham- Scofield, Emile Colfax 25:39.67 30
38 Webb, Grace Spring Valley 25:47.80 31
39 Sunday, Kaylee Clear Lake 26:07.86 32
40 Stephens, Jaycee Cadott 27:06.91 33
41 Keller, Abby Clear Lake 27:44.77 34
42 Young, Maddie Clear Lake 28:00.17 35
43 Ward, Mackenzie Clear Lake 28:01.07 36
44 Montgomery, Rachel Boyceville 28:15.87 37
45 Mcintire, Julia Clear Lake 28:17.12 38
46 Bushman, Eva McDonell Central 28:56.07 39
47 Clark, Olivia McDonell Central 30:08.92 40
48 Wheeldon, Shiloh Boyceville 30:48.88 41
Dunn-St.Croix Conf Champ Meet Hy-Tek’s MEET MANAGER 5:51 PM 10/19/2020 Page 2
WIAA D3 Sub Section 2A - 10/19/2020
Hosted by Colfax High School
10/19/2020
Rankings
....Event 3 Girls 5k Run CC
Team Scores
=================================================================================
Rank Team Total 1 2 3 4 5 *6 *7 *8 *9
=================================================================================
1 Colfax 37 1 5 6 9 16 24 30
Total Time: 1:48:41.64
Average: 21:44.33
2 Glenwood City 44 2 3 4 15 20 26 27
Total Time: 1:49:05.45
Average: 21:49.09
3 Spring Valley 91 10 12 13 25 31
Total Time: 1:59:53.71
Average: 23:58.75
4 Cadott 114 18 19 21 23 33
Total Time: 2:02:50.29
Average: 24:34.06
5 McDonell Central 116 7 8 22 39 40
Total Time: 2:06:50.66
Average: 25:22.14
6 Boyceville 138 14 17 29 37 41
Total Time: 2:11:51.31
Average: 26:22.27
7 Clear Lake 140 11 28 32 34 35 36 38
Total Time: 2:10:37.52
Average: 26:07.51