SportScene 13 for Monday, October 19th

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We head to Colfax for the Division 3 Cross Country subsectional.

Boys 5k Run CC =============================

1 Loenser, Adam Clear Lake 16:42.70 1

2 Anderson, Dan McDonell Central 17:03.34 2

3 Williams, JJ Glenwood City 17:12.34 3

4 Pearson, John Clear Lake 17:16.34 4

5 Maier, Charlie Spring Valley 17:24.62 5

6 Weir, Peter Cadott 17:25.86 6

7 Heidorn, Noah Colfax 17:53.03 7

8 Weiss, Tad Cadott 17:55.89 8

9 Gregg, Blayne Spring Valley 18:01.78 9

10 Kreier, Derek Clear Lake 18:08.28 10

11 Newton, Luke McDonell Central 18:15.59 11

12 Mittermeyer, Eddie McDonell Central 18:22.74 12

13 Anderson, Elek Glenwood City 18:24.02 13

14 Siegenthaler, Jake McDonell Central 18:30.10 14

15 Thoms, Matt Spring Valley 18:30.66 15

16 Hauser, Max McDonell Central 18:44.43 16

17 Morgal, Zach Cadott 18:53.13 17

18 Burr, Ryan Spring Valley 19:03.11 18

19 Blanchard, Luke Colfax 19:05.86 19

20 Corr, Nathan Boyceville 19:10.79

21 Bartz, Austin Elmwood - Plum City 19:14.16

22 Vorlicek, Logan Spring Valley 19:19.04 20

23 Gregg, Brody Spring Valley 19:19.74 21

24 Yarrington, Ashton Colfax 19:41.07 22

25 Loew, Jarod Colfax 19:43.46 23

26 Freed, Evan Cadott 19:46.42 24

27 Carlson, Carter Clear Lake 19:49.52 25

28 Brooke, Wylie Spring Valley 19:55.25 26

29 Galvez, Keagan McDonell Central 19:56.90 27

30 Roach, Marcus McDonell Central 20:01.45 28

31 Fossum, Micah Immanuel Lutheran 20:18.96 29

32 Wales, Blake Immanuel Lutheran 20:26.83 30

33 Sonnentag, Mark Colfax 20:36.48 31

34 Donato, Josiah Elmwood - Plum City 20:49.94

35 Ritterpusch, Sean Clear Lake 20:57.56 32

36 Wallin, Henry Glenwood City 21:00.43 33

37 Nelson, Anthony Glenwood City 21:07.47 34

38 Larson, Shane Clear Lake 21:10.68 35

39 Grenz, Corbin Cadott 21:14.38 36

40 Haslett, Ben Immanuel Lutheran 21:37.13 37

41 Rupakus, Ryan Elmwood - Plum City 21:42.76

42 Frank, Paul Immanuel Lutheran 21:53.32 38

43 Radermacher, Matt Immanuel Lutheran 21:56.70 39

44 Evenson, Noah Boyceville 22:21.89

45 Draxler, Henry Glenwood City 22:32.95 40

46 Flettre, Jacob Glenwood City 22:40.18 41

47 Pfeiffer, Cole Cadott 22:47.96 42

48 Krech, Simeon Clear Lake 22:50.53 43

49 Handrick, Sage Cadott 23:38.53 44

50 Radichel, Alex Immanuel Lutheran 25:23.26 45

51 Pederson, Cole New Auburn 33:10.04

===============================================================================

1 McDonell Central 55- 2 11 12 14 16 27 28

Total Time: 1:30:56.20

Average: 18:11.24

2 Spring Valley 67 5 9 15 18 20 21 26

Total Time: 1:32:19.21

Average: 18:27.85

3 Clear Lake 72 1 4 10 25 32 35 43

Total Time: 1:32:54.40

Average: 18:34.88

4 Cadott 91 6 8 17 24 36 42 44

Total Time: 1:35:15.68

Average: 19:03.14

5 Colfax 102 7 19 22 23 31

Total Time: 1:36:59.90

Average: 19:23.98

6 Glenwood City 123 3 13 33 34 40 41

Total Time: 1:40:17.21

Average: 20:03.45

7 Immanuel Lutheran 173 29 30 37 38 39 45

Total Time: 1:46:12.94

Average: 21:14.59

Girls 5k Run CC

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Heidorn, Molly Colfax 19:41.23 1

2 Simmons, Bella Glenwood City 20:01.69 2

3 Schutz, Kendall Glenwood City 20:35.06 3

4 Strong, Kinzie Glenwood City 21:02.36 4

5 Olson, Ansley Colfax 21:16.40 5

6 Kettner, Lydia Immanuel Lutheran 21:34.09

7 Best, Jasmine Colfax 21:36.59 6

8 Eckes, Ellie McDonell Central 21:44.98 7

9 David, Ann McDonell Central 21:58.33 8

10 Christophers, Addie Prairie Farm 22:07.36

11 Bowe, Jaycey Colfax 22:26.57 9

12 Hannack, Lydia Spring Valley 22:32.12 10

13 Simeon, Lexi Prairie Farm 23:12.64

14 Stokes, Shaylee Prairie Farm 23:19.77

15 Cress, Brooke Clear Lake 23:23.48 11

16 Graham, Allison Spring Valley 23:26.29 12

17 Anderson, Claire Spring Valley 23:27.40 13

18 Rasmussen, Haylee Boyceville 23:30.81 14

19 DeSmith, Natasha Glenwood City 23:35.69 15

20 Olson, Jaclyn Colfax 23:40.85 16

21 Blandford, Anna Elmwood - Plum City 23:47.86

22 Stevens, Jaden Boyceville 23:48.95 17

23 Tice, Kaileigh Cadott 23:49.46 18

24 Barone, Meadow Cadott 23:50.09 19

25 Moede, Gabby Glenwood City 23:50.65 20

26 Lindeman, Lucy Cadott 23:55.17 21

27 Abbe, Christie McDonell Central 24:02.36 22

28 Klukas, Jessica Cadott 24:08.66 23

29 Goodell, Jenna Colfax 24:11.35 24

30 Yoder, Rylynn Elmwood - Plum City 24:36.67

31 Graham, Kaitlin Spring Valley 24:40.10 25

32 Knops, Ella Glenwood City 24:43.63 26

33 Peterson, Samantha Glenwood City 24:46.52 27

34 Junkans, Sydney Prairie Farm 24:56.38

35 Niles, Kelli Clear Lake 25:21.24 28

36 Stoveren, Sarah Boyceville 25:26.80 29

37 Burcham- Scofield, Emile Colfax 25:39.67 30

38 Webb, Grace Spring Valley 25:47.80 31

39 Sunday, Kaylee Clear Lake 26:07.86 32

40 Stephens, Jaycee Cadott 27:06.91 33

41 Keller, Abby Clear Lake 27:44.77 34

42 Young, Maddie Clear Lake 28:00.17 35

43 Ward, Mackenzie Clear Lake 28:01.07 36

44 Montgomery, Rachel Boyceville 28:15.87 37

45 Mcintire, Julia Clear Lake 28:17.12 38

46 Bushman, Eva McDonell Central 28:56.07 39

47 Clark, Olivia McDonell Central 30:08.92 40

48 Wheeldon, Shiloh Boyceville 30:48.88 41

Dunn-St.Croix Conf Champ Meet Hy-Tek’s MEET MANAGER 5:51 PM 10/19/2020 Page 2

WIAA D3 Sub Section 2A - 10/19/2020

Hosted by Colfax High School

10/19/2020

Rankings

....Event 3 Girls 5k Run CC

Team Scores

=================================================================================

Rank Team Total 1 2 3 4 5 *6 *7 *8 *9

=================================================================================

1 Colfax 37 1 5 6 9 16 24 30

Total Time: 1:48:41.64

Average: 21:44.33

2 Glenwood City 44 2 3 4 15 20 26 27

Total Time: 1:49:05.45

Average: 21:49.09

3 Spring Valley 91 10 12 13 25 31

Total Time: 1:59:53.71

Average: 23:58.75

4 Cadott 114 18 19 21 23 33

Total Time: 2:02:50.29

Average: 24:34.06

5 McDonell Central 116 7 8 22 39 40

Total Time: 2:06:50.66

Average: 25:22.14

6 Boyceville 138 14 17 29 37 41

Total Time: 2:11:51.31

Average: 26:22.27

7 Clear Lake 140 11 28 32 34 35 36 38

Total Time: 2:10:37.52

Average: 26:07.51

