Advertisement

Three and four-year-old’s partake in evacuation drills for National School Bus Safety Week

Student Transit is working with the Eau Claire and Altoona area school districts to educate students for National School Bus Safety Week.
Bus safety drills underway at Eau Claire Prairie Ridge Early Learning with the help of Student Transit training coordinator LeAnne Moehle
Bus safety drills underway at Eau Claire Prairie Ridge Early Learning with the help of Student Transit training coordinator LeAnne Moehle(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three and four-year-olds are practicing evacuation drills this morning at Prairie Ridge Early Learning School.

LeAnne Moehle, Student Transit’s training coordinator says safety education doesn’t stop for the pandemic.

“You’re entrusting us with your children, we want to get them to school in one piece and get them back to you in one piece,” Moehle says.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, students are 70 times more likely to get to school safely when taking a school bus instead of traveling by car.

Road etiquette, Moehle says is key to the safety of school buses and its precious cargo.

“The red lights, if you’re behind a bus and see the top yellow lights flashing, that means the bus is preparing to do a red light stop. Red light stop is when that stop arm is going to come out and the student crossing arm, that’s when it’s illegal to pass a bus,” Moehle says.

Students on the bus have assigned seats and drivers take roll-call each morning for contact tracing purposes.

On a regular route, 20 to 25 student’s ride, but with reduced capacity and social distancing-guidelines, Prairie Ridge’s largest head count on any given morning is eleven.

“We are finding this year that there are fewer student’s on the bus but that actually works out well because we wanted to reduce capacity and keep space between student’s that are riding,” Koller says.

Kim Koller, Eau Claire Area School District Director, says practicing evacuation drills prepares students for the worst case scenario with hopes that they will never be needed.

“Just a few speedbumps to get through this year,” Moehle says.

Safety drills keeping students safe on the road and in the classroom.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Importance of shopping local this holiday season

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
We're fast approaching the holiday shopping season and whether you start shopping before Halloween, or wait until Christmas Eve, there is a big emphasis on supporting local businesses this year.

News

Minor injury and road blockage after Dunn County crash involving farm equipment

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Dunn County Officials say they received a report of a minor injury and road blockage after a crash happened in the Town of Lucas on Monday.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/20/20)

Updated: 30 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/20/20)

News

Eau Claire County up to 11 COVID-19 related deaths

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Eau Claire County is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 11.

Latest News

News

Appeal filed in ruling reinstating Wisconsin capacity limits

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeal has been filed to a judge’s order putting back in place limits on how many people can gather in Wisconsin bars, restaurants and other indoor venues.

News

Eau Claire City- County Health Department offering free flu shots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is offering a free flu shot to all children aged six months to 18-years-old.

News

1 person dead from St. Croix County crash injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One person died from their injuries, days after a St. Croix County crash.

News

RCU Foundation steps up to support library expansion with $500,000 gift

Updated: 1 hour ago
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire and its $7M Story Builder expansion campaign are proud to officially recognize a $500,000 pledge from the RCU Foundation.

News

Winter storm warning into tonight, snow records to fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darren Maier, Tucker Antico and Kelly Slifka
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Tuesday. An early season accumulating snow may impact travel in the region.

News

4 new COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Four new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Monroe County in the past few days.