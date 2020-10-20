Three and four-year-old’s partake in evacuation drills for National School Bus Safety Week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three and four-year-olds are practicing evacuation drills this morning at Prairie Ridge Early Learning School.

LeAnne Moehle, Student Transit’s training coordinator says safety education doesn’t stop for the pandemic.

“You’re entrusting us with your children, we want to get them to school in one piece and get them back to you in one piece,” Moehle says.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, students are 70 times more likely to get to school safely when taking a school bus instead of traveling by car.

Road etiquette, Moehle says is key to the safety of school buses and its precious cargo.

“The red lights, if you’re behind a bus and see the top yellow lights flashing, that means the bus is preparing to do a red light stop. Red light stop is when that stop arm is going to come out and the student crossing arm, that’s when it’s illegal to pass a bus,” Moehle says.

Students on the bus have assigned seats and drivers take roll-call each morning for contact tracing purposes.

On a regular route, 20 to 25 student’s ride, but with reduced capacity and social distancing-guidelines, Prairie Ridge’s largest head count on any given morning is eleven.

“We are finding this year that there are fewer student’s on the bus but that actually works out well because we wanted to reduce capacity and keep space between student’s that are riding,” Koller says.

Kim Koller, Eau Claire Area School District Director, says practicing evacuation drills prepares students for the worst case scenario with hopes that they will never be needed.

“Just a few speedbumps to get through this year,” Moehle says.

Safety drills keeping students safe on the road and in the classroom.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.