Which photo IDs are acceptable at the polls

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, driver licenses and state IDs are most often used at the polls. In addition to the two most common IDs, voters have several choices to prove their identity.

“We accept tribal IDs, military IDs, veterans IDs, naturalization papers, U.S. Passports work, as well as some student IDs,” said Reid Magney, Wisconsin Elections Commission Public Information Officer.

Student IDs must meet specific criteria including containing the voter’s name, photo, signature and expiration date according to Eau Claire Deputy City Clerk Nicholas Koerner. A student ID must also have an issuance date.

Magney said people without IDs can still get one at the Wisconsin DMV. The free ID is meant for voting.

“When you go to request and ID, there’s a box that you can check that you’re requesting your id for voting purposes. That means it will be free," he said.

Magney said it’s OK if someone doesn’t have all the required documentation to get an ID to vote because DMV staff can look up certain documents.

“Bring what documents you have with you,” he said.

People who don’t have their IDs with them at the polls can still vote. They’ll be issued a provisional ballot.

“It’s just like a regular ballot except it goes into a special envelope and it gets put off to the side and then you have until 4 p.m. on the Friday after the election to go to your clerk’s office with you id and to fix that,” Magney said.

For a complete list of acceptable IDs, head to bringit.wi.gov.

