WIC program continues to serve families during pandemic

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Health departments do more than just try and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, they also offer services to the community including WIC.

Women, Infants, Children (WIC) is a program available to lower income families who are pregnant, breastfeeding or have children under the age of five.

The La Crosse County Health Department says it currently has 1,800 people enrolled, helping those families with nutritional and health needs.

Appointments are now virtual due to the pandemic which has been a silver lining for the department.

“We are able to provide WIC appointments, either via the phone or video,” said Jennifer Miller, a La Crosse County WIC nutritionist. “That is huge, especially for our working families. We have a lot of working families on the program.”

Jillian Woelfle-Olsen, a La Crosse County WIC client, says the Health Department makes the enrollment process fast and simple.

She’s also thankful for their support during a hard time.

“I was actually pregnant when I started WIC again the second time and I lost my baby at 12 weeks,” said Woelfle-Olson. “They were really supportive and they actually gave me an extra month too.”

Jillian encourages other families in need to look into enrolling in the no-judgement program.

To see if you qualify, click here.

