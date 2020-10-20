Wisconsin in-person absentee voting begins

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Streets surrounding Eau Claire City Hall were packed with eager voters Tuesday. The city is conducting drive-thru voting before Election Day. It’s only open to City of Eau Claire voters.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said Tuesday morning’s crowd was larger than expected.

“We expected a lot of people. We did not expect it to be this big right away but it’s wonderful,” she said.

Riepl credits an army of poll workers and volunteers who braved Tuesday’s cold and snowy weather ensuring people got to vote.

“We have a lot of great volunteers, poll workers and city employees here making this happen,” she said. “We have about 50 people at a time working to make sure we can get the voters through as quickly as possible.”

Kathy Gierhart, one of the poll workers, said “It has been absolutely steady and when I came in it was steady too so it’s been just phenomenal."

Voters can access drive-thru polls from Dewey Street. Riepl asks drivers to take a specific route so things don’t get too congested.

“We’re asking that people access Dewey Street from Galloway," she said. "So, if you need to go around the block, go to Galloway and then head south on Dewey Street.”

New voters can also register on site before voting. Unlike Election Day, they don’t have to vote right after registering.

Drive-thru voting continues in Eau Claire through Saturday and resumes Oct. 26-30.

It runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. It lasts from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.