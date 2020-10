EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 12th death in Eau Claire County related to COVID-19 has been reported by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

The total positive tests stands at 2,783 with an estimated 2,491 recovered cases.

27,993 tests have come back negative.

99 people in the county have ever been hospitalized.

