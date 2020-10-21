Advertisement

Black River Falls man in custody, accused of driving drunk with a child in the car

Matthew Stensven
Matthew Stensven(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Black River Falls man is in custody after deputies say he crashed his car while driving drunk with a child in the car.

Matthew Stensven, 34, was arrested Tuesday night in Adams.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a three vehicle crash on County Road F around 8 p.m.

Investigators say Stensven’s car crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles. He smelled of intoxicants and there was a child in his car.

This is his 6th OWI offense.

