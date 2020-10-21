Community members help search for missing teenagers

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 150 people searched the city of Stanley and the surrounding area Tuesday for two missing teenagers.

13-year-old Rose Sprinkle and 15-year-old Zachary Haas were both reported missing in the last couple of days and are believed to be together.

Tuesday, an organized ground search crew of more than 150 community members and first responders looked for the two teenagers.

First responders search for 13-year-old Rose Sprinkle and 15-year-old Zachary Haas who were both reported missing. (WEAU)

Stanley Police Chief Lance Weiland says the urgency to find the teens is high, and appreciates the community support.

“I think simply it’s the definition of community. People coming together for a common goal, common need. We’re a small tightknit community that helps one another and certainly when we have two younger kids, especially with these conditions and the weather, we have a lot of people that are concerned. Not only family and friends but just people in general that want to try and do anything they can to try and bring them home,” he said.

Police are asking for any information regarding Sprinkle and Haas' location.

Chief Weiland says people can check the Stanley Police Department Facebook page for updates on this case.

