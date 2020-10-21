Advertisement

County courts create “Zoom Rooms” to handle virtual cases

By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The constitution created the right to a speedy trial.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, courts have made changes to help keep people safe while continuing to work.

Most cases that make their way through Eau Claire County Courts are now virtually heard by a judge.

In a meeting for the Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, Judge Michael Schumacher says it’s been an adjustment.

“We’re getting much better at using the Zoom system," Schumacher said. "I had 65 people on a Zoom call on an intake a couple weeks ago here, and we made it work. It’s not necessarily a pleasant thing, but we’re getting it done.”

Going virtual is a way to continue working during the pandemic, but it can create barriers.

Not all defendants or plaintiffs have access to the internet.

Some courts have created a space called a Zoom Room to solve this problem.

District 10′s Court Administrator Christopher Channing says this resource is crucial.

“That is something that we are very concerned with because we want to make sure we maintain access for everyone, and if they don’t have that ability, we’re starting to create those,” Channing said. "I would say out of the 14 counties we have, I know we have at least four Zoom Rooms that are already installed.

Eau Claire is one of the counties that offers a “Zoom Room.”

With the number of COVID-19 cases climbing in the county though, Judge Schumacher says the court may have to take a step back.

