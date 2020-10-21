County crews hit the roads to clear snow

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The heavy wet snow Tuesday made travel home from school and work a nightmare.

Eau Claire Police reporting several crashes in the city and at least 3 on the North Crossing.

According to Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson, the upgrade to a winter storm warning late Tuesday morning to a didn’t do them any favors.

The Chippewa Valley was under the bullseye for the heaviest snow and while Johnson says his crews did pre-treat the roads this morning ahead of the storm, a record-breaking snow event on Oct. 20 did come as surprise.

“Feel like you’re a little bit behind the 8-ball, wish you had a little bit more preparation time, something like this, you always feel that way. But the guys are out there, the crews are out there, they are doing a great job. We’ll be going out on the county roads at 4 a.m., we’ll have 16 plows going out on the county,” says Johnson. “But you know this a unique one, heavy wet snow, shoulders are soft. We are going to be trying to stay on the main roads only, you’ll see the snow piled up. Slow down, we’re already seeing a lot of issues with traffic going to fast for conditions, people are starting to slow down but it’s the first one of the year.”

There have been 42 runoffs and 12 across along the interstate from the Minnesota/Wisconsin state line to Jackson County as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

