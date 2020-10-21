Advertisement

County crews hit the roads to clear snow

County crews clear roads
County crews clear roads(WEAU)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The heavy wet snow Tuesday made travel home from school and work a nightmare.

Eau Claire Police reporting several crashes in the city and at least 3 on the North Crossing.

According to Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson, the upgrade to a winter storm warning late Tuesday morning to a didn’t do them any favors.

The Chippewa Valley was under the bullseye for the heaviest snow and while Johnson says his crews did pre-treat the roads this morning ahead of the storm, a record-breaking snow event on Oct. 20 did come as surprise.

“Feel like you’re a little bit behind the 8-ball, wish you had a little bit more preparation time, something like this, you always feel that way. But the guys are out there, the crews are out there, they are doing a great job. We’ll be going out on the county roads at 4 a.m., we’ll have 16 plows going out on the county,” says Johnson. “But you know this a unique one, heavy wet snow, shoulders are soft. We are going to be trying to stay on the main roads only, you’ll see the snow piled up. Slow down, we’re already seeing a lot of issues with traffic going to fast for conditions, people are starting to slow down but it’s the first one of the year.”

There have been 42 runoffs and 12 across along the interstate from the Minnesota/Wisconsin state line to Jackson County as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SportScene 13 Tuesday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
SportScene 13 Tuesday

News

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 20th

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Snow didn’t stop playoff volleyball action including: Elk Mound vs. Altoona, Augusta vs. Osseo-Fairchild and Chetek-Weyerhaueser vs. Cadott. Plus, a snow filled Division 3 Cross Country subsectional from Osseo.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 1 hour ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Eau Claire County Board Postpones Action on Health Officer Ordinance

Updated: 1 hour ago
Eau Claire County Board Postpones Action on Health Officer Ordinance

Latest News

News

More Than 150 People Search for Missing Teens

Updated: 1 hour ago
More Than 150 People Search for Missing Teens

News

Local Shelter Hopes to Increase Capacity While Keeping People Healthy

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local Shelter Hopes to Increase Capacity While Keeping People Healthy

News

Eau Claire County Board votes to postpone health officer ordinance, create task force

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Tuesday, the Eau Claire County Board voted to delay action on a controversial health ordinance.

Homepage

Sojourner House is prepared to help those in need of shelter as temperatures drop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Today’s powerful snow storm means the Sojourner House in Eau Claire may be seeing more people looking for a warm and safe place to stay.

News

UPDATE: Police dept. releases bicycle descriptions in search for missing teens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
More than 150 community members searched the city of Stanley and the surrounding area Tuesday for two missing teenagers.

News

Importance Of Shopping Local This Holiday Season (10/20/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
Importance Of Shopping Local This Holiday Season (10/20/20)