Eau Claire County Board votes to postpone health officer ordinance, create task force

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday, the Eau Claire County Board voted to delay action on a controversial health ordinance.

Last week, the Eau Claire City Council voted to postpone any action on the ordinance until after a task force is created and reports back to the council by June.

The county board received more than 100 written comments from the public before Tuesday’s meeting.

The proposed ordinance would have allowed the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to enforce local health orders and add additional legislative oversight.

In a 16 to 12 vote, the board voted to postpone action on the ordinance to an undetermined date in the future.

The board will also create a task force, which will include a variety of community organizations from community members to county board supervisors to health officials and more.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.