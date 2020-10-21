Advertisement

Eau Claire Streets official speaks about Tuesday’s snowstorm

By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Despite a record-setting October snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Eau Claire City Streets crews had the city’s main arterials and secondary streets cleared by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Eau Claire City Street and Fleet Maintenance Manager Steven Thompson said October’s warm temperatures, both on the ground and in the air, made it easier for crews to quickly clear the streets since snow was already melting.

He also said, for this storm, the city used crews originally scheduled to be sweeping the streets when the storm hit.

“The crew that did part of the work through the night was the crew that’s been scheduled to come in, work evenings doing street sweeping," Thompson said. "Well, that’s not a project that we could work on last night so they were working on plowing snow and we have additional guys stay late and help clean up the snow.”

He also said though the city is still getting some snowplows ready for the upcoming winter, it had enough to quickly clear this storm.

