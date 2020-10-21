Ground search continues for missing teens, led by Stanley Police Department
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Stanley Police Department is continuing the ground search for two missing teens.
They say the organized search will continue Wednesday around mid-afternoon. People are asked to dress appropriately and bring any high visibility clothes.
Police say they will have a more specific time frame for the search later.
The local sheriff’s department will be conducting infrared drone flights in specific areas to search for the missing teens.
13-year-old Rose Sprinkle and 15-year-old Zachary Haas were both reported missing in the last couple of days and are believed to be together.
