Ground search continues for missing teens, led by Stanley Police Department

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Stanley Police Department is continuing the ground search for two missing teens.

They say the organized search will continue Wednesday around mid-afternoon. People are asked to dress appropriately and bring any high visibility clothes.

Police say they will have a more specific time frame for the search later.

The local sheriff’s department will be conducting infrared drone flights in specific areas to search for the missing teens.

13-year-old Rose Sprinkle and 15-year-old Zachary Haas were both reported missing in the last couple of days and are believed to be together.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.