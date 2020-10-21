Advertisement

More than 75,000 people voted in-person in Wisconsin

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- More than 75,000 people cast their ballots in-person on the first day that was available in battleground Wisconsin.

Mail-in absentee voting has been available since September and more than 1 million people have already returned their ballots that way.

Taken together with the 75,518 who voted in person on Tuesday, nearly 1.1 million have already cast ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

That is 37% of the total votes cast in the 2016 presidential election. Voters waited in lines across the state on Tuesday for a chance to cast their ballots in person.

Early voting in person continues through Nov. 1.

