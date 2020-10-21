Advertisement

Retired Chi-Hi teacher passes away from COVID-19 complications

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Many people have lost a loved one due to covid-19 and from family to friends, every person has a story.

One of them is recently retired Chippewa Falls High School teacher Warren Bowe.

“His pre-existing condition was that he was witty, and he was a smart alec, and he was smart,” says Chi-Hi English Teacher Roger Skifstad

On Sunday, the Chippewa Falls community lost a beloved teacher and friend.

“He was sort of that guy that had the right thing to say, the funny thing to say, the smart thing to say,” Skifstad says.

Bowe passed away at the age of 57 due to complications with COVID-19.

For Skifstad, his co-worker of 20 years, Bowe’s legacy will live on in the community forever.

“He taught 9th grade English, so freshmen, and he also taught our AP English literature class,” Skifstad says. “He had an impact on a lot of students.”

Bowe’s teaching career spanned more than two decades and influenced thousands of students in unique ways.

One of those former students, Shannon Gunderson, says Bowe was a true inspiration.

“He would check in on me constantly, we still kept in touch on Facebook and stuff and he just made me want to be a better person,” she says. “I saw the life he lived, he accepted everybody, he was kind to everyone.”

Gunderson met with Bowe over the summer, not knowing that would be the last time she would see him.

“We sat down and talked and he was just telling me how proud he was of the woman I’ve grown to become and stuff like that and that is a conversation I will always carry with me now,” she says. “If i had known that was the last conversation I would have with him , I would have sat on that bench longer.”

Though Bowe only enjoyed his retirement for a short while before his death, Skifstad says he will leave a long lasting legacy to be felt by those who knew him.

“I’ll be laughing, I’ll be telling stories about the things he wrote and the impact he had, I’ll be telling those stories for a long time. I know that”

