SportScene 13 Spotlight: McDonell volleyball prepares for postseason

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This High School volleyball season has been anything but normal. The one thing that has remained normal is the McDonell Macks raking up the wins. The Macks head into tournament play with a 15-1 record and look like one of the best teams in division four.

Senior Sidney Rice said, "We were kind of told that we weren’t going to have a season but then all of a sudden we did have a season. Then it was really exciting and I’m sure that got us all closer together and it made us all want to play really hard every single time.

Senior Maggie Craker added, “Just knowing all the hard work that we did this summer and not knowing what was going to happen, if we were going to even have a season, everything was day to day so it is great to know all of our hard work payed off.”

The Macks made it to the sectional championship last year and lost to the eventual state champions, Clear Lake. While Coach Kat Hanson believes in her squad this season, the team isn’t overlooking anything.

She said, “Looking into that postseason I feel confident that we are in a pretty good position to be successful in that role.”

Senior Ella Haley added, “In the locker room it’s more like take this as your last game, play as hard as you can, keep the energy up, that is what we need to do.”

Craker chipped in, “We are just excited to play in the postseason because we are feeling really strong and confident with ourselves right now.”

This season could end in multiple ways, with a state championship, with a loss, or even COVID-19 putting an end to the year, but the upside will always be at least having that 2020 season

Ella said, “It has been really fun since we are a great team this year and it’s really exciting.”

Sidney added, “We have been together for a couple years now so it has been really fun and it’s actually exciting that we got a season.”

“It’s also just fun to be together, I mean when it is all said and done, they are high schoolers and we got to come together and build a team and those are special memories that they will get to cherish forever,” Said Coach Hanson.

The Macks open up tournament play tomorrow as a one seed in their sectional.

