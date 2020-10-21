Final day for current Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wednesday was Dale Peters' final day as Eau Claire City Manager.

Peters has been involved in the inner workings of Eau Claire since 1989, and has served as city manager since 2016.

In February, he planned to step down in May but the covid-19 pandemic delayed those plans.

Wednesday, he spent his final day packing up his office at city hall, and reflecting on his time involved with Eau Claire government.

“Local government is the most tangible form of government. It touches people’s lives everyday and we’re a service organization. We have incredible employees that do amazing work to make the lives better for our residents every day and it’s just been a privilege to work with them over the last 30 years.”

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, City Engineer Dave Solberg takes over as interim city manager. He’ll serve until a new city manager is in place. That’s expected shortly after the first of the year.

