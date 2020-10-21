Advertisement

Volunteer program keeps community safe

CrimeStopper
CrimeStopper(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The month of October is Law Enforcement Appreciation month, and those authorities aren’t the only people who are keeping the community safe.

Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program that helps create a safer community through anonymous tips through reporting crime.

Brian Hedrington is the divisional director of safety and security for HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, and he says CrimeStoppers helped notify the hospital of a potential bomb threat in 2019.

“The people who are working there, all volunteers, very professional and did a great job in working with our local law enforcement and helping us bring an end to this and effectively making an arrest.”

Since 1990,  the local crime stoppers organizations in Wisconsin have accounted for over 7,000 arrests, recovered over $2.6 million in stolen property, confiscated $5.3 million in narcotics and has rewarded over $700,000 to people who have provided information anonymously to solve crimes.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 new death in Monroe County relating to COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One new death related to COVID-19 has been reported in Monroe County.

News

12th COVID-19 related death reported in Eau Claire County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A 12th death in Eau Claire County related to COVID-19 has been reported by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

News

Ground search continues for missing teens, led by Stanley Police Department

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Stanley Police Department is continuing the ground search for two missing teens.

News

More than 75,000 people voted in-person in Wisconsin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 75,000 people cast their ballots in-person on the first day that was available in battleground Wisconsin.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (10/21/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (10/21/20)

News

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

Hello Wisconsin

Crews clean-up after the season’s first snowstorm

Updated: 7 hours ago
There have been 42 runoffs and 12 across along the interstate from the Minnesota/Wisconsin state line to Jackson County as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

News

Heavy Snow Storm Hits Chippewa Valley (10/21/20) Part 2

Updated: 8 hours ago
Heavy Snow Storm Hits Chippewa Valley (10/21/20) Part 2

News

Heavy Snow Storm Hits Chippewa Valley (10/21/20) Part 1

Updated: 8 hours ago
Heavy Snow Storm Hits Chippewa Valley (10/21/20) Part 1

Hello Wisconsin

Farmland values and prices remain strong

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agriculture news.