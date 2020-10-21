Volunteer program keeps community safe

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The month of October is Law Enforcement Appreciation month, and those authorities aren’t the only people who are keeping the community safe.

Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program that helps create a safer community through anonymous tips through reporting crime.

Brian Hedrington is the divisional director of safety and security for HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, and he says CrimeStoppers helped notify the hospital of a potential bomb threat in 2019.

“The people who are working there, all volunteers, very professional and did a great job in working with our local law enforcement and helping us bring an end to this and effectively making an arrest.”

Since 1990, the local crime stoppers organizations in Wisconsin have accounted for over 7,000 arrests, recovered over $2.6 million in stolen property, confiscated $5.3 million in narcotics and has rewarded over $700,000 to people who have provided information anonymously to solve crimes.

