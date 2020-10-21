UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Health officials urge people to sign up for a flu shot this year.

There are currently a total of 1,130 positive tests, 367 are those are considered active.

Since Sept. 1, 93 teachers or students have tested positive.

Five new COVID-19 related deaths since last meeting, all of those were aged 55-95 year old, some had underlying conditions, some did not.

Risk level in the county is still at severe.

When asked about any future restrictions in the county as cases continue to rise, they said they ask people to follow the already existing recommendations. They added that at this time they do not plan on adding any other restrictions.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

