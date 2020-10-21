Advertisement

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Health officials urge people to sign up for a flu shot this year.

There are currently a total of 1,130 positive tests, 367 are those are considered active.

Since Sept. 1, 93 teachers or students have tested positive.

Five new COVID-19 related deaths since last meeting, all of those were aged 55-95 year old, some had underlying conditions, some did not.

Risk level in the county is still at severe.

When asked about any future restrictions in the county as cases continue to rise, they said they ask people to follow the already existing recommendations. They added that at this time they do not plan on adding any other restrictions.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (10/21/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (10/21/20)

Hello Wisconsin

Crews clean-up after the season’s first snowstorm

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been 42 runoffs and 12 across along the interstate from the Minnesota/Wisconsin state line to Jackson County as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

News

Heavy Snow Storm Hits Chippewa Valley (10/21/20) Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Heavy Snow Storm Hits Chippewa Valley (10/21/20) Part 2

News

Heavy Snow Storm Hits Chippewa Valley (10/21/20) Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
Heavy Snow Storm Hits Chippewa Valley (10/21/20) Part 1

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

Farmland values and prices remain strong

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agriculture news.

News

Snow is over, but not before breaking October records

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Darren Maier, Tucker Antico and Kelly Slifka
Tuesday's snow brought several inches of accumulation to Western Wisconsin, breaking Eau Claire snow records along the way.

News

SportScene 13 Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
SportScene 13 Tuesday

News

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 20th

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Snow didn’t stop playoff volleyball action including: Elk Mound vs. Altoona, Augusta vs. Osseo-Fairchild and Chetek-Weyerhaueser vs. Cadott. Plus, a snow filled Division 3 Cross Country subsectional from Osseo.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 12 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Eau Claire County Board Postpones Action on Health Officer Ordinance

Updated: 12 hours ago
Eau Claire County Board Postpones Action on Health Officer Ordinance