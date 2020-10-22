Advertisement

16-year-old passenger dies due to injuries from Chippewa County crash

(AP)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 16-year-old boy has died due to the injuries he sustained in a Chippewa County crash that happened on 30th Avenue near 172nd Street in the Town of Lafayette on Wednesday.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:48 a.m. they received a report of two people involved in a car crash who were still in the vehicle and were unconscious. The driver, 18-year-old Benjamin Podolak, and the 16-year-old passenger were both taken to an Eau Claire hospital. The passenger later died due to his injuries.

Officials say the vehicle had been traveling east on 30th Avenue when it went off the road and hit a tree.

The crash is still under investigation.

