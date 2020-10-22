Advertisement

Checks on the way for the second Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Government check writers are keeping busy. Sign-up for the second Coronavirus Food Assistance Program only began a couple of weeks ago and already checks totaling over 6 billion dollars have gone out to the almost 350 thousand farmers that have applied for the help. The breakdown shows $3.2 billion has gone to crop farmers, 1.7 billion to livestock producers and 626 million dollars has been sent to dairy producers. Iowa leads all states in payout amounts with $604 million for CFAP 2 with Illinois second followed by Nebraska and Minnesota. Wisconsin ranks fifth in payouts with $331million so far. When payments for both programs are added together, Iowa is the leader with farmers there getting a total of almost $1.6 billion.

September milk production in Wisconsin reached just over 2 and a half billion pounds-slightly higher than a year ago but a little less than this past August. The latest USDA Milk Production report shows the number of milk cows in the state was down about a thousand from August and10,000 head less than last September. But production per cow was 2,005 pounds per cow-up 30 pounds from a year ago.

Nationally September milk production reached just over 17 billion pounds in the 24 top milk producing states-up almost 2 and a half percent from a year ago but slightly less than August production. California continues to lead the nation in milk production with 3.3 billion pounds in September. Idaho is currently the third leading milk producing stat with New York 4th and Texas at number 5. South Dakota had the biggest production increase from a year ago-up over 12% to 264 million pounds.

The natural resources Conservation Service has some money for farmers and other landowners who want to take part in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program in 2021. That program helps pay for farm and woodland conservation projects by offering payments for over 120 basic conservation practices. Last year NRCS sent over $33 million to state landowners to help pay for those practices. The money was approved as part of the 2018 Farm Bill and sign-up will continue until November 20th at USDA Service Centers around the state. Applicants with projects already designed and ready for improvement will get higher priority.

