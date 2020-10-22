Advertisement

Chippewa Falls considering going with one trash collector

By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Trash collection may soon change for Chippewa Falls residents. The city is considering signing a contract with a single trash collector.

Residents currently choose which company they want collecting their trash.

Chippewa Falls Mayor Gregory Hoffman said the city’s considering it because it would save residents money.

“Most people would probably save on their garbage bill,” he said. “Now, is it a huge saving? Probably not. I mean, it could be anywhere from $3 to $5 a month, some place in that range.”

The city looked at a similar plan years ago. At the time, residents voiced their opposition.

Chippewa Falls recently signed a five-year deal with Eau Claire-based Boxx Sanitation to collect residents' recycling. Hoffman said looking at a new recycling contract made the city reconsider how it collects garbage.

He also said he wants to hear from the public before the city makes a decision.

“If this is what the citizens want to do and we if can save them some money. And if the citizens decide, ‘No, we want to continue to choose our garbage haulers,’ I fully understand that also,” Hoffman said.

He said the council will hold a public forum before making a decision.

The city has about a month before it has to decide.

Chippewa Falls City Councilman Chuck Hull said he supports moving to one collector because he estimates it will save residents between $2.5 million and $3 million over five years.

He said Boxx Sanitation and Thorp-based Express Disposal are the two leading candidates for the contract if the city goes down that route.

