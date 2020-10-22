Chippewa Falls man enters guilty plea on amended charges on recklessly endangering safety

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man entered a plea in Chippewa County Court on Thursday.

Court records say Girard Jones was found guilty after pleading guilting to amended charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Jones was originally wanted in connection to a domestic incident that caused severe head trauma to a woman in Eau Claire County in August.

Police say when they tried to confront Jones, he drove off, starting a chase that went through Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

The case’s hearing is currently scheduled for Dec. 8.

