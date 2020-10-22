Advertisement

End in sight for new ski jump at Mt. Washington

The Mount Washington ski jump complex is a historic year-round training center for Central Division jumpers.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction of a 55-meter ski jump at Mount Washington has been a long-time coming for Eau Claire’s Flying Eagles Ski Club.

Jumping into the winter season, the Eau Claire Flying Eagles Ski Club looks to complete construction of its new HS 55-meter ski jump.

The million dollar steel giant is four years in the works. It could be seeing skiers as soon as January. Dan Mattoon, coach and Flying Eagles Ski Club Coordinator says netting on the track still needs to be laid.

“With this really early snow, that kind of caught us by surprise so we were unable to install that yet but we’re hoping a little meltdown will be good, and then we’ll get back to put that netting down that’ll hold the snow on there for the winter time jumping,” said Mattoon.

Area businesses alongside volunteers have spent the last two summers laying the deck panels and installing high beams on the weekend

“We need to get the railings completed, we need to have at least a temporary track installed and then on the landing we need to get some netting installed that will help retain the snow,” said engineer and project chair Matt Gundry.

The100 foot high jump will attract skiers from a number of surrounding states, according to Mattoon. It will also make for an easier transition to Silver Mine’s HS 95 meter Olympic size hill.

“Once we get the HS-55 completed, that jump along with our other three hills that we have the 30, the 15 and the 7 meter, it’s going to make our complex probably the number one undisputed best facility in the whole country,” said Mattoon.

Mattoon and Gundry expect all final touches to be ready for air by mid summer 2021.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SportScene 13 Wednesday

Updated: 15 minutes ago
SportScene 13 Wednesday

News

End in Sight for New Ski Jump at Mt. Washington

Updated: 18 minutes ago
End in Sight for New Ski Jump at Mt. Washington

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 20 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Two Stanley Teenagers Found Safe

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Two Stanley Teenagers Found Safe

Latest News

News

Polk County crash leaves one person dead, another severely hurt

Updated: 1 hour ago
The driver died at the scene. A passenger suffered severe injuries and was flown to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

News

Travel Wisconsin awards grants to local tourism promoters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Max Cotton
The organization awarded $11,894,966.26 in Tourism Relief to Accelerate Vitality and Economic Lift (TRAVEL) Stimulus Grants. The dollars will go to local tourism development organizations.

News

Macks Prepare for Tournament Play

Updated: 4 hours ago
Macks Prepare for Tournament Play

News

Eau Claire Streets official speaks about Tuesday’s snowstorm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Max Cotton
Despite an October record snowfall, Eau Claire City Streets crews had main arterials and secondary streets cleared before most people went to work Wednesday morning.

News

Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters Retires

Updated: 4 hours ago
Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters Retires

News

County Courts Adjust to Virtual Cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
County Courts Adjust to Virtual Cases