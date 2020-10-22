End in sight for new ski jump at Mt. Washington

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction of a 55-meter ski jump at Mount Washington has been a long-time coming for Eau Claire’s Flying Eagles Ski Club.

Jumping into the winter season, the Eau Claire Flying Eagles Ski Club looks to complete construction of its new HS 55-meter ski jump.

The million dollar steel giant is four years in the works. It could be seeing skiers as soon as January. Dan Mattoon, coach and Flying Eagles Ski Club Coordinator says netting on the track still needs to be laid.

“With this really early snow, that kind of caught us by surprise so we were unable to install that yet but we’re hoping a little meltdown will be good, and then we’ll get back to put that netting down that’ll hold the snow on there for the winter time jumping,” said Mattoon.

Area businesses alongside volunteers have spent the last two summers laying the deck panels and installing high beams on the weekend

“We need to get the railings completed, we need to have at least a temporary track installed and then on the landing we need to get some netting installed that will help retain the snow,” said engineer and project chair Matt Gundry.

The100 foot high jump will attract skiers from a number of surrounding states, according to Mattoon. It will also make for an easier transition to Silver Mine’s HS 95 meter Olympic size hill.

“Once we get the HS-55 completed, that jump along with our other three hills that we have the 30, the 15 and the 7 meter, it’s going to make our complex probably the number one undisputed best facility in the whole country,” said Mattoon.

Mattoon and Gundry expect all final touches to be ready for air by mid summer 2021.

