Get active through YMCA community challenge

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 2020 has been a tough year, but the YMCA is hoping to finish the year on a strong note. The “Y” is challenging you to be active for 20 minutes a day, 5 days a week for 6 weeks.

The YMCA Wellness Challenge is free and open to everybody in the community, you do not need to be a member of the YMCA. Each week there will be an additional challenge related to the weekly themes of play, connect, rest, serve and balance. Participants will receive weekly motivation, resources, workouts and support.

During the challenge, those who don’t already belong to the YMCA will be able to attend the “Y” for one day each week to enjoy swimming, working out, and a variety of classes. Additionally, everyone in the challenge is invited to workout wherever they are, taking on demand or live YMCA online classes like Zumba, yoga, and HITT.

There will also be weekly walking clubs and opportunities to gather, either online or outside. You can take on the wellness challenge as an individual, family or work group.

During the challenge you can get motivational texts by testing STRONG to 833-962-277.

Click here to register online

