Advertisement

Howl-O-Ween fundraiser in Menomonie rescheduled due to weather

(WEAU)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pet-friendly Halloween event in Dunn County is rescheduled due to the weather.

The Howl-O-Ween event planned for Thursday, October 22 is postponed until next week. Howl-O-Ween is now happening October 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Duke and Dagger parklet (120 6th Avenue West) in Menomonie.

A pet costume contest will take place at 5:45 p.m. There’s no entry fee for the costume contest, but donations are encouraged for the Dunn County Humane Society (DCHS).

The event includes raffle baskets. A portion of drink and food sales will also be donated to DCHS.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Hankie and Lady Bird

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Meet two senior dogs both looking for quiet homes where they'll get to spend lots of time relaxing.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Hankie and Lady Bird

Updated: 17 hours ago

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Nibbles & Nuggett and Ginger

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Two, 14-week-old orange tabby cats described as having the "sweetest personalities," and a dog who loves snuggle time are all available for adoption.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Nuggett & Nibbles and Ginger

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT

Latest News

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Ethel and Bellimi

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A dog looking for a someone to explore the great outdoors with, and a playful pup looking for a family that will help keep him active.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Ethel and Bellimi

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Sookie and Flag

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A deaf and spunky senior dog is looking for a lasting home, and a dog who loves just about everything is ready to share his big heart with you.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Sookie and Flag

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Prince Charming and Sol & Titan

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A cat looking for his fairy tale ending, and a pair of bonded cats looking for a playful home.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Prince Charming and Sol & Titan

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT