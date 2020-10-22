Howl-O-Ween fundraiser in Menomonie rescheduled due to weather

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pet-friendly Halloween event in Dunn County is rescheduled due to the weather.

The Howl-O-Ween event planned for Thursday, October 22 is postponed until next week. Howl-O-Ween is now happening October 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Duke and Dagger parklet (120 6th Avenue West) in Menomonie.

A pet costume contest will take place at 5:45 p.m. There’s no entry fee for the costume contest, but donations are encouraged for the Dunn County Humane Society (DCHS).

The event includes raffle baskets. A portion of drink and food sales will also be donated to DCHS.

