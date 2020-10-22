Polk County crash leaves one person dead, another severely hurt

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another is seriously hurt following a crash in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, the one-vehicle crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21 on HWY 87, south of County Road I in the Town of St. Croix Falls.

At the scene, law enforcement officers found a vehicle with severe damage. According to an initial investigation, as the vehicle passed the intersection of County Road I, the vehicle appears to have steered hard to the left. The vehicle crossed the northbound travel lane, went in the east ditch and rolled. The vehicle then struck a tree on its roof, causing severe damage to the top of the vehicle.

The driver died at the scene. A passenger suffered severe injuries and was flown to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The names of those involved aren’t being released at this time.

