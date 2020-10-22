Advertisement

Regis withdraws from volleyball & tennis postseason due to health concerns

(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Clare Regis girls volleyball team and girls tennis team have had to withdraw from postseason play due to “health concerns”.

WEAU has confirmed with Regis High School officials that the volleyball team, which was scheduled to host Ladysmith on Thursday night in the WIAA Regional Semifinal, has forfeited the game due to those health concerns, effectively ending their fall season.

The girls tennis team was scheduled to compete this Saturday at the WIAA State Team Tennis Tournament in Kohler, but they have informed the WIAA they are withdrawing as well due to the health concerns.

Regis volleyball finished the season with a 6-6 overall record, finishing third in the Cloverbelt West with a 5-2 conference mark.

The girls tennis team was 17-1 this fall, and entered the team tennis championship as the third seed in division two.

