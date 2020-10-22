Advertisement

School District of La Crosse postpones in-person learning

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

“We want to get students back in-person as soon as possible, says Dr. Aaron Engel, School District of La Crosse superintendent. "We know that most of our students learn best through in-person learning.”

Dr. Engel says School District of La Crosse students are no longer returning October 26--the date elementary students planned to start in-person classes for at least two weeks.

“The trajectory of cases was declining since October 1st, almost 14-15 days,” said Dr. Engel.

However, cases are no longer declining.

In the last three weeks, the La Crosse County Health Department says the death toll in the county due to COVID-19 has risen to 19.

“The cases in our college-age students led almost directly to cases in our nursing homes and led to significant deaths,” Dr. Engel added.

Health experts say 79 local patients are currently hospitalized because of the virus.

“La Crosse County, I believe, is the second worst county in the state of Wisconsin per capita of cases of COVID,” said Dr. Robert Freedland of La Crosse.

While elementary age students typically do not experience severe illness, Dr. Freedland explains they can unknowingly spread the virus.

“They get their teachers sick, they get the janitors sick or they come home and get their parents sick," explained Dr. Freedland. “Their parents might be working in an assisted living facility.”

“We have a responsibility to more than just our students and our staff, we have responsibility to our community,” Dr. Engel said.

The district understands this is frustrating for families as it leads to unfortunate impacts for many.

“There are students that may not be able to get a regular meal, there are students that are facing abuse and neglect at home and they don’t have a trusted adult to talk to," explained Dr. Engel. "[There are] families that are facing economic consequences for not being able to work.”

Dr. Engel reminds the community social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks can help when it comes to getting back in the classroom.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

La Crosse Delays Restart of In-Person Elementary Classes

Updated: 47 minutes ago
La Crosse Delays Restart of In-Person Elementary Classes

News

Tax impact of CVTC referendum reduced

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The impact of Chippewa Valley Technical College’s referendum will not be as large as projected when the measure was presented to voters.

News

Chippewa Falls considering going with one trash collector

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Max Cotton
Residents currently choose which company they want collecting their trash.

News

Stand in the Light Choir Helps People with Dementia

Updated: 1 hour ago
Stand in the Light Choir Helps People with Dementia

Latest News

News

Chippewa Falls Looking at Consolidating Trash Collection

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chippewa Falls Looking at Consolidating Trash Collection

News

Chippewa Falls man enters guilty plea on amended charges on recklessly endangering safety

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Chippewa Falls man entered a plea in Chippewa County Court on Thursday.

News

Minnesota man charged with hit and run resulting in death in Polk County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Minnesota man has been charged with two counts of hit and run-resulting in death in Polk County Court.

News

16-year-old passenger dies due to injuries from Chippewa County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A 16-year-old boy has died due to the injuries he sustained in a Chippewa County crash that happened on 30th Avenue near 172nd Street in the Town of Lafayette on Wednesday.

News

Menomonie donut shop serves sweet treats and opportunity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Donut Sam's in Menomonie opened earlier this year with the mission to employ young people with special needs.

Wagner Tails

Howl-O-Ween fundraiser in Menomonie rescheduled due to weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Howl-O-Ween is now happening October 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Duke and Dagger parklet.