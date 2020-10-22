Tax impact of CVTC referendum reduced

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The impact of Chippewa Valley Technical College’s referendum will not be as large as projected when the measure was presented to voters, who supported the projects in April.

On Thursday, October 22, the CVTC Board of Trustees certified a 2020 property tax levy that will result in an average increase in the property taxes on $100,000 of equalized property value of $8.55. This is less than the $13 projected when CVTC informed voters of the potential tax impact. Voters approved the $48.8 million referendum by a 62 to 38 percent margin, with voters in all 11 counties in the CVTC district supporting it.

The first of the referendum projects needs will break ground in November as CVTC begins an expansion of the Manufacturing Education Center. In the coming year, CVTC will proceed with construction of a Transportation Education Center and an addition and remodeling of the Emergency Service Education Center. Purchase of land adjacent to the River Falls Campus has already been completed. Also included in the referendum were remodeling at the Menomonie Campus, science labs at the Chippewa Falls and River Falls campuses, and development of mobile labs.

Projects are slated to be completed over three years. However, most of the borrowing for the referendum projects will take place during the upcoming budget year.

“We are grateful for the support of the voters, who recognized that education is vital to the economic health of the region throughout various stages of the economy,” said Bruce Barker, president of CVTC. “We are dedicated to our mission to provide applied education that leads to quality of life, satisfying careers and a productive workforce. The voters' approval will enable us to better meet the needs of the area.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.