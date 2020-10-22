Advertisement

Tax impact of CVTC referendum reduced

Client Logo
Client Logo(Client Logo)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The impact of Chippewa Valley Technical College’s referendum will not be as large as projected when the measure was presented to voters, who supported the projects in April.

On Thursday, October 22, the CVTC Board of Trustees certified a 2020 property tax levy that will result in an average increase in the property taxes on $100,000 of equalized property value of $8.55. This is less than the $13 projected when CVTC informed voters of the potential tax impact. Voters approved the $48.8 million referendum by a 62 to 38 percent margin, with voters in all 11 counties in the CVTC district supporting it.

The first of the referendum projects needs will break ground in November as CVTC begins an expansion of the Manufacturing Education Center. In the coming year, CVTC will proceed with construction of a Transportation Education Center and an addition and remodeling of the Emergency Service Education Center. Purchase of land adjacent to the River Falls Campus has already been completed. Also included in the referendum were remodeling at the Menomonie Campus, science labs at the Chippewa Falls and River Falls campuses, and development of mobile labs.

Projects are slated to be completed over three years. However, most of the borrowing for the referendum projects will take place during the upcoming budget year.

“We are grateful for the support of the voters, who recognized that education is vital to the economic health of the region throughout various stages of the economy,” said Bruce Barker, president of CVTC. “We are dedicated to our mission to provide applied education that leads to quality of life, satisfying careers and a productive workforce. The voters' approval will enable us to better meet the needs of the area.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

La Crosse Delays Restart of In-Person Elementary Classes

Updated: 49 minutes ago
La Crosse Delays Restart of In-Person Elementary Classes

News

Chippewa Falls considering going with one trash collector

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Max Cotton
Residents currently choose which company they want collecting their trash.

News

School District of La Crosse postpones in-person learning

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
School District of La Crosse students are no longer returning October 26--the date elementary students planned to start in-person classes for at least two weeks.

News

Stand in the Light Choir Helps People with Dementia

Updated: 1 hour ago
Stand in the Light Choir Helps People with Dementia

Latest News

News

Chippewa Falls Looking at Consolidating Trash Collection

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chippewa Falls Looking at Consolidating Trash Collection

News

Chippewa Falls man enters guilty plea on amended charges on recklessly endangering safety

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Chippewa Falls man entered a plea in Chippewa County Court on Thursday.

News

Minnesota man charged with hit and run resulting in death in Polk County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Minnesota man has been charged with two counts of hit and run-resulting in death in Polk County Court.

News

16-year-old passenger dies due to injuries from Chippewa County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A 16-year-old boy has died due to the injuries he sustained in a Chippewa County crash that happened on 30th Avenue near 172nd Street in the Town of Lafayette on Wednesday.

News

Menomonie donut shop serves sweet treats and opportunity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Donut Sam's in Menomonie opened earlier this year with the mission to employ young people with special needs.

Wagner Tails

Howl-O-Ween fundraiser in Menomonie rescheduled due to weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Howl-O-Ween is now happening October 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Duke and Dagger parklet.