Travel Wisconsin awards grants to local tourism promoters

Travel Wisconsin awarded nearly $12 million in TRAVEL grants to local tourism promoters.
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Travel Wisconsin is using federal CARES Act dollars to help local tourism promoters.

The organization awarded $11,894,966.26 in Tourism Relief to Accelerate Vitality and Economic Lift (TRAVEL) Stimulus Grants. The dollars will go to local tourism development organizations. The money makes up for revenue losses due to lower hotel tax revenues during the coronavirus pandemic. Hotel tax revenues generally compose most of a local tourism development organization’s operating budget.

Tourism promoters will use these dollars to promote their communities, hopefully stimulating local tourism economies.

Grant recipients include Visit Eau Claire, which received $500,000, and the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, which received $82,500.

“When visitors are coming to the area things are very good. When visitors aren’t coming to the area things look a little different. And so this grant is going to assist us with continuing to push the marketing of our destination," Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Jackie Boos said.

She also said tourism helps stimulate the economy as tourists spend money at local businesses.

