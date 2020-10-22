WAGNER TAILS: Hankie and Lady Bird

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY & TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking for an affectionate dog who will always be by your side, Hankie fits the bill. Hankie (also known as Hank) was found as a stray, and is currently living at Bob’s House for Dogs.

He is a senior dog, and is on a special diet to help with senior minds. He has cataracts in both eyes, but he sees well enough to be able to get around well. The only time he has some trouble is noticing little dogs around his legs.

Despite not always being able to see them, Hankie does great with other dogs, and he loves to mouth on toys (or pillows). If you’re looking for a sweet dog, you can’t go wrong with Hankie.

Speaking of sweet, Lady Bird at the Trempealeau County Humane Society is described by staff as having a heart of gold. Lady Bird came to TCHS as a stray in poor condition. Best estimate is she’s around eight years old.

Lady Bird loves to cuddle and does well with children and cats. She would love a calm home with lots of opportunities to snuggle. Lady Bird is sure to melt your heart too if you give her a chance.

