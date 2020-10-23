54-year-old taken to hospital after crash involving a train

SAWYER, Wis. (WEAU) - A 54-year-old man from Exeland was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries after being a crash involving a train.

Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffery Waite was driving east on State Highway 48 around 5:03 p.m. on Oct. 21 when he made a right turn into Canady Road and hit the side of a train.

The crash is still under investigation and officials say alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.