Area first responders participate in Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -First responders came together the past two days and created the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

The event consisted of the Menomonie Police Department, Fire Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the UW Stout Police Department to see which department could recruit the most eligible blood donors.

Crime Prevention Specialist Brenna Jasper says the Battle of the Badges was in good fun and was a way for all departments to come together for an important cause.

“Hospitals are always in need of these important donations and you know unfortunately they still have to deal with the emergencies and seeing these patients regardless of you know COVID and the pandemic that’s going on these supplies are just vital.”

Over two days the blood drive collected 71 total units of blood.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.