Cumberland man charged with homicide

Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A Cumberland man is accused of killing another driver as he tried to pass a car in a no passing zone.

27-year-old Cody Hase has been charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, Hase was driving on Highway 48 in Stanfold Township on the morning of September 30th, when he tried to pass a car and hit a van head-on.

The driver of that van died of his injuries.

Hase is due in Barron County court for his initial appearance on November 4th.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

