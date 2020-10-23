Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. seeks information on cat that bit man

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is seeking more information on a cat that bit a man on Oct. 21 in Eau Claire.

The cat, pictured, bit a man on the 5400 block of Shorewood Heights Parkway. The cat did not have a collar or tags and the health department is trying to determine the rabies status of the animal.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.

