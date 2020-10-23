Advertisement

Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. seeks information on cat that bit man

Cat bite
Cat bite(Eau Claire City- County Health Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is seeking more information on a cat that bit a man on Oct. 21 in Eau Claire.

The cat, pictured, bit a man on the 5400 block of Shorewood Heights Parkway. The cat did not have a collar or tags and the health department is trying to determine the rabies status of the animal.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Osseo Florist Hands Out "Flower Awards"

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Osseo Florist Hands Out "Flower Awards"

News

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

News

Historic Menomonie Theater Looks for Communities Support

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Historic Menomonie Theater Looks for Communities Support

News

Area first responders participate in Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Molly Gardner
First responders came together the past two days and created the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

News

La Crosse County sees 20th death related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative is reporting a new death in La Crosse County, bringing the overall total to 20.

Latest News

News

Name of fatal Polk County crash victim released

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The names of those involved in a fatal Polk County crash have been released by law enforcement.

News

Prevea Health COVID-19 testing site location in Eau Claire is changing

Updated: 1 hours ago
Prevea Health will open a new COVID-19 testing site in Eau Claire at 950 W. Clairemont Ave., the location of the former wound clinic at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, on Oct. 26.

News

32 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
32 new COVID-19 positive test results bring the county total to 1,059.

News

Osseo florist recognizes everyday heroes with bouquet awards

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Osseo florist giving awards to community members going above and beyond to help each other through the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

President Trump to hold rally in West Salem Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
President Donald Trump will be visiting Wisconsin for the second time in a week on Tuesday, just one week before Election Day.