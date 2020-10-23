Name of fatal Polk County crash victim released

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The names of those involved in a fatal Polk County crash have been released by law enforcement.

Officials say on Oct. 21 they responded to a one vehicle crash on Highway 87. The initial investigation shows a vehicle headed south on Highway 87 when the driver, later identified as Wanda Petersen, steered hard to the left. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled over, as well as hitting a tree.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Petersen, 53 of St. Croix Falls, sustained severe injuries and died at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as David Johnson, 60 of St. Croix Falls, and officials have no update on his condition.

