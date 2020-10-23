LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Overdose deaths in the United States are up from last year, according to NBC News.

La Crosse’s Alliance to HEAL is reporting 32 overdose deaths in the county so far this year.

To prevent more of these types of deaths, health officials hope you’ll take advantage of a free opportunity to unload any unused prescription medication you may have.

Tomorrow is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Designated dropoff boxes provide a safe place to dispose of pills and patches.

City officials say the event this year is more important than ever.

“People are spending more time indoors these days," said Pat Corran, La Crosse Fire Department community risk educator. "We see that often times, kids have more access to medications because they’re around the house more often--so we really look at this from a risk reduction standpoint and just trying to keep the community as safe as we can.”

Adapting to the pandemic, Alliance to HEAL offers resources and appointments virtually to those struggling with addiction.

