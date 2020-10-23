Advertisement

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Health officials hope you’ll take advantage of a free opportunity to unload any unused prescription medication you may have.
Health officials hope you’ll take advantage of a free opportunity to unload any unused prescription medication you may have.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Overdose deaths in the United States are up from last year, according to NBC News.

La Crosse’s Alliance to HEAL is reporting 32 overdose deaths in the county so far this year.

To prevent more of these types of deaths, health officials hope you’ll take advantage of a free opportunity to unload any unused prescription medication you may have.

Tomorrow is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Designated dropoff boxes provide a safe place to dispose of pills and patches.

City officials say the event this year is more important than ever.

“People are spending more time indoors these days," said Pat Corran, La Crosse Fire Department community risk educator. "We see that often times, kids have more access to medications because they’re around the house more often--so we really look at this from a risk reduction standpoint and just trying to keep the community as safe as we can.”

Adapting to the pandemic, Alliance to HEAL offers resources and appointments virtually to those struggling with addiction.

For La Crosse County dropoff sites, click here.

For Eau Claire County locations, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WEAU political analyst breaks down final presidential debate

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Max Cotton
WEAU political analyst John Frank said both candidates achieved their goals.

News

Salvation Army recruits volunteers for Red Kettle campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The Salvation Army is looking for in-person and virtual bell ringers to collect donations.

News

Appeals court puts hold on Wisconsin governor’s public-gathering restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evers' administration issued an order on Oct. 6 limiting indoor public gatherings across the state to 25% of a building’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit.

News

Bell Ringers Needed for Red Kettle Campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bell Ringers Needed for Red Kettle Campaign

Latest News

News

STUDY: Participation in Prep Sports Has Not Led to Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
STUDY: Participation in Prep Sports Has Not Led to Increase in COVID-19 Cases

News

A Look at Thursday's Presidential Debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Look at Thursday's Presidential Debate

News

UW-Madison study shows high school sports not linked to COVID-19 spread

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Across Wisconsin, high school sports offer a sense of pride for communities big and small. According to a new study by UW-Madison, they may also lower the risk of student-athletes contracting COVID-19.

News

Osseo Florist Hands Out "Flower Awards"

Updated: 1 hours ago
Osseo Florist Hands Out "Flower Awards"

News

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

News

Historic Menomonie Theater Looks for Communities Support

Updated: 1 hours ago
Historic Menomonie Theater Looks for Communities Support